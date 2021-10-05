Advertisement

Walker’s son joins Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign

FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an election night event in Pewaukee, Wis. Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent eight years as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker, has launched her campaign for governor Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s son has joined GOP gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Kleefisch’s campaign.

Kleefisch announced Tuesday that Alex Walker will serve as the campaign’s political director.

He has worked as Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil’s campaign manager and on former Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir’s failed U.S. Senate run.

Walker made headlines in 2017 when he was caught using a state van to move a friend into a Madison apartment. He reimbursed the state $25.

