Advertisement

2 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wood Co.

At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.(WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF HANSEN, Wis. (WSAW) - Two drivers had to be rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the Township of Hansen.

The three-vehicle crash happened at State Highway 186 and Grant Road at 4:17 p.m., according to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation found two vehicles were stopped for a school bus when a third vehicle crashed into them.

The driver in the striking vehicle was airlifted by helicopter. A driver in another vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies closed a portion of State Highway 186 for an hour while crews responded. The highway has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A 36-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man died last week.
Two people dead from apparent drug overdoses in Rice Lake
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million
FILE: The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office found human remains at an abandoned farm in the Town...
Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner

Latest News

Buddy Check 13 (10/6/2021)
Buddy Check 13 (10/6/2021)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (10/6/21)
Fall in Western Wisconsin
Fall in Western Wisconsin (10/6/2021) WEAU Live 3
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (10/6/2021)
Fall in Western Wisconsin
Fall in Western Wisconsin (10/6/2021) WEAU Live 2