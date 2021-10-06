Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Cans of beer were seen along the side of the I-94 roadway after a semi rollover Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident occurred Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash near Hixton. The right lane remains closed during the recovery which is expected to last a couple hours.

Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver. No other vehicles involved and the driver was cited for inattentive driving

They hope to have the right lane re-opened around 2:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Traffic on eastbound I-94 at mile marker 103 in Jackson County is restricted to one lane because of a single-vehicle crash. Motorists should expect delays. pic.twitter.com/LMKLfhFEuV — WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) October 6, 2021

