Diablo Blue recognized for inclusive hiring

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Diablo Blue on Broadway Street in Menomonie is being recognized for its inclusive hiring practices Wednesday.

Owner Paul Wilkes hired Isaac, a high school student with special needs, just over a year ago.

At a ceremony Wednesday afternoon, representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development presented Wilkes with an award, something Wilkes says does more than just recognize his business.

“We’re very humbled to get it. We don’t do this stuff for awards. It just means that you know it’s great to recognition, but it’s also great to put a spotlight on other businesses that hire people like Isaac and bring them in because they can be a great part of your team,” Wilkes said.

Isaac’s friends and classmates had a chance to join the celebration.

DWD Deputy Secretary Pam McGillivray says this is one of several awards being given out across the state by Governor Evers for National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

