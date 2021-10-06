Diversity, Equity and Inclusion conference originally planned to come to Eau Claire moves to virtual format

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Toward One Wisconsin is a conference that aims to tackle topics related to diversity, equity, and inclusion in Wisconsin. The conference was originally going to be held at the Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire but moved to a completely virtual format due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I think everybody realizes long term, we have got to make some changes here,” Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service Executive Director, Eric Giordano, said.

Giordano is also one of the organizers of Toward One Wisconsin. He says part of the conversation is looking for those steps that can be taken to show changes are being made in the state.

“A lot of discussion and desire to see us move the needle here in Wisconsin around improving issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Giordano.

Jessica Cavazos is the President of the Latino Chamber of Commerce and a co-chair of the conference. She says Toward One Wisconsin is a catalyst for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Not only is it diverse by culture, by age group, but I also want to say this is one of the top D-E-I conferences in the state that really leads by example of what we should as economic leaders, as advocated in the D-E-I field or even in industry,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos says it’s interesting these conferences can create a diverse panel with different points of view.

“Then just create dialogue across those panels which I think is one of the most important things and continue to connect individuals so they can meet in the same places and talk about solutions,” Cavazos said.

Giordano says virtual discussion panels will touch on topics like D-E-I issues in the workforce, community, education and youth, and health equity. He also says there will be a forum on policing with people in law enforcement.

“Police chiefs, sheriffs, things like that to come together and talk through what has this time in our country’s history, in our state’s history, when there’s been a lot of attention on police shootings and potentially inappropriate use of force, and our whole concept when we say community-centered policing,” Giordano said.

Cavazos says it’s these types of conversations that can bring people together.

“I think there are more similarities among groups and if we stop looking at the outer shell, you’ll figure out there’s more commonality between us than differences,” Cavazos said.

This is the third year the conference has taken place. The first year, in 2019, it was held in Milwaukee and was supposed to be held in Green Bay in 2020, but went virtual because of the pandemic.

“It was kind of like a natural evolution that it made sense to kind of rotate the conference in different communities and the local knowledge,” Giordano said. “Also, to help the community benefit from having a statewide conference in its midst.”

Even though the 2021 conference didn’t make it physically to Eau Claire, speakers from the area will be presenting during the two-day event.

Giordano says there may be another chance for Eau Claire to have Toward One Wisconsin in person next year.

“We want to go back in person so, we’re trying really really hard to do the next conference back in Eau Claire in person if at all possible,” Giordano said.

To attend the virtual conference, registration is required. Giordano says he doesn’t want cost to be the reason someone cannot attend and says there are “scholarships” that will cover the cost of admission if you qualify.

“We’ve gotten sponsors who basically said please use our money to help people who don’t have the means to attend the conference,” Giordano said. “We call them scholarships because somebody is paying for them and we appreciate that.”

Toward One Wisconsin is October 12th-13th.

