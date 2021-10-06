Advertisement

Leffel Roots serving up fall from farm to table

Enjoy a pumpkin patch, apple sling-shot, 10-acre corn maze and a plethora of fall bites made in-house.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The fall season underway in the Badger State means three things: apples, apple cider and apple cider donuts.

Luckily at Leffel Roots Apple Orchard in Eau Claire, they have all three.

Jim and Laura Leffel join Hello Wisconsin live Wednesday with a taste of what the orchards have to offer this season.

If you’re looking for a small, quiet, family-owned apple orchard Leffel Roots Apple Orchard located just south of Eau Claire may be the fall fun you’re looking for.

Friday and Saturday nights in October they are offering a night maze in their 10-acre corn field, weather permitting.

There is no entrance fee for the orchard or the pumpkin patch, but there is a $7 admission fee for the night mega maze.

The orchard is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10a.m. to 6p.m.

Due to a late spring frost, U-pick at the orchard is not open to the community, but they have pre-picked bags in their storefront.

The last day to enjoy the fall season at Leffel Roots will be Sunday Oct. 17.

To browse the full list of upcoming events this season, see here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A 36-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man died last week.
Two people dead from apparent drug overdoses in Rice Lake
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million
FILE: The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office found human remains at an abandoned farm in the Town...
Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner

Latest News

LEFFEL ROOTS 1
LEFFEL ROOTS 1
Buddy Check 13 (10/6/2021)
Buddy Check 13 (10/6/2021)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (10/6/21)
Fall in Western Wisconsin
Fall in Western Wisconsin (10/6/2021) WEAU Live 3