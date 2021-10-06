Leffel Roots serving up fall from farm to table

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The fall season underway in the Badger State means three things: apples, apple cider and apple cider donuts.

Luckily at Leffel Roots Apple Orchard in Eau Claire, they have all three.

Jim and Laura Leffel join Hello Wisconsin live Wednesday with a taste of what the orchards have to offer this season.

If you’re looking for a small, quiet, family-owned apple orchard Leffel Roots Apple Orchard located just south of Eau Claire may be the fall fun you’re looking for.

Friday and Saturday nights in October they are offering a night maze in their 10-acre corn field, weather permitting.

There is no entrance fee for the orchard or the pumpkin patch, but there is a $7 admission fee for the night mega maze.

The orchard is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10a.m. to 6p.m.

Due to a late spring frost, U-pick at the orchard is not open to the community, but they have pre-picked bags in their storefront.

The last day to enjoy the fall season at Leffel Roots will be Sunday Oct. 17.

To browse the full list of upcoming events this season, see here.

