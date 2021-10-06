Advertisement

Madison mayor to testify behind closed doors in 2020 election probe

Rhodes-Conway wanted the testimony to be open to the public.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest and most Democratic cities are starting to receive subpoenas as part of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was ordered to testify at a strip mall in Brookfield on Friday, Oct. 22. The mayor is set to testify behind closed doors despite her protestations that the hearing be public.

In addition to Rhodes-Conway, the mayors of Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine also were subpoenaed for questioning.

The investigation into the 2020 election is being led by retired state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman. Now an attorney, Gableman issued his first round of subpoenas last week, which went to officials in those five cities as well as members of the Wisconsin Election Commission.

He added the five mayors to his list on Tuesday. Rhodes-Conway was signed by state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the Assembly’s Chief Clerk Edward Blazel.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gableman also admitted to not understanding how elections work.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is blasting a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election as a “$700,000 boondoggle” and says election clerks should be “lawyered up.”

Subpoena issued to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
Subpoena issued to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.(Madison Mayor's Office)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN
2 years later: Family continues search for missing grandpa
41-year-old Kevin J. Bell received an 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth on...
Eau Claire man receives 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

gavel
Gov. Evers grants 15 more pardons
Abortion rights supporters urge lawmakers to scrap bills
Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Subpoenas for GOP-ordered election probe to include mayors