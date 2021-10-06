Marshfield Clinic Health System offering flu vaccine

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is now offering influenza (flu) vaccinations at all primary care locations throughout Wis.

According to a release from Marshfield Clinic Health System, Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.

Health officials say the best way to prevent flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year, and that flu activity peaks between Dec. and March.

Dr. Edward Belongia, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, says it is important to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible.

“Influenza vaccination, in addition to a COVID-19 vaccine, is especially important this season because immunity has declined after a year with almost complete absence of flu circulation,” Dr. Belongia said. “It’s important to get your flu vaccine as soon as possible because it can take up to two weeks for the immune system to produce antibodies against the vaccine strains.”

You can schedule your flu vaccine online through your My Marshfield Clinic account.

Visit their website for information and appointment options.

If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, you can plan to schedule it on the same day and time as your flu shot.

Health officials say COVID-19 and influenza are very different, but both can cause severe respiratory illness and death. Older adults and people with underlying chronic diseases have the highest risk of COVID-19 hospitalization, but life-threatening illness also occurs in young, healthy individuals. COVID-19 infections are generally milder in children than adults, but COVID-19 hospitalization rates in children increased dramatically in recent months. Influenza hospitalization rates are highest in older adults and infants.

Marshfield Clinic lists common symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza as:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue (tiredness)

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Health officials say loss of taste or smell is one symptom of COVID-19 that does not typically occur with influenza.

Contact your health care provider if you develop any of the above symptoms or have had contact with a person who has COVID-19.

