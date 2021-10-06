Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the name of the 37-year-old man who drowned on Friday, Oct. 1 near the CTH K bridge/Big Falls County Park entrance.

The man is identified as Michael E. Lisowski of Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says Lisowski was swimming in the river when a sandbar gave way. He went under the water.

His friends were able to pull him from the river and start life saving measures before rescue crews arrived. Those efforts were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.

Authorities say Lisowski was reportedly not a proficient swimmer, and the incident has been labeled an accidental drowning.

No further information will be released by authorities.

