National 4-H Week
It’s National 4-H Week, a time to highlight the opportunities for young people to grow and learn.
Rachel Hart-Brinson, the 4-H Program Educator for Eau Claire County talks about all that 4-H offers.
If you are looking for an opportunity to empower young people, help them develop life skills, or find a way to encourage their passions, please contact Rachel Hart-Brinson at rachel.hartbrinson@wisc.edu.
