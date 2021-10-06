Advertisement

National 4-H Week

National 4-H Week
National 4-H Week(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

It’s National 4-H Week, a time to highlight the opportunities for young people to grow and learn.

Rachel Hart-Brinson, the 4-H Program Educator for Eau Claire County talks about all that 4-H offers.

If you are looking for an opportunity to empower young people, help them develop life skills, or find a way to encourage their passions, please contact Rachel Hart-Brinson at rachel.hartbrinson@wisc.edu.

Eau Claire County 4-H

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A 36-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man died last week.
Two people dead from apparent drug overdoses in Rice Lake
Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner

Latest News

West Wisconsin Railroad Club holds 19th Annual Train Show
Train Show
Falling Leaves
Falling Leaves Art Tour
Skillet Apple Pie
Harvest of the Month-Apples
red stage curtain background with heart symbol ligst shape
Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers Annual Fundraiser