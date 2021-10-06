EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

It’s National 4-H Week, a time to highlight the opportunities for young people to grow and learn.

Rachel Hart-Brinson, the 4-H Program Educator for Eau Claire County talks about all that 4-H offers.

If you are looking for an opportunity to empower young people, help them develop life skills, or find a way to encourage their passions, please contact Rachel Hart-Brinson at rachel.hartbrinson@wisc.edu.

