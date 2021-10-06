Advertisement

Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Samantha Nitz and Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Beer lovers shed more than a few tears Wednesday after a semitruck loaded with Leinenkugel Oktoberfest brew tipped over in west-central Wisconsin, WEAU reported

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up along the eastbound side of Interstate 94 near Hixton, about 40 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol re-opened the right lane of I-94 at 2:57 p.m.

The truck driver, who suffered minor injuries, was cited for inattentive driving. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A 36-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man died last week.
Two people dead from apparent drug overdoses in Rice Lake
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

So, what can you do to protect your kids? Experts say open lines of communication, age limits...
Instagram and teens: How to keep your kids safe
ECCHA fundraiser
Tickets available for The Cat’s Meow Gala supporting ECCHA
Whistleblower pleads with Congress to take on Facebook crisis
Barb Englebret Chisholm holds a photo of her great grandparents, Desire and Emerence Englebert,...
Door County Belgian community to commemorate 150th anniversary of The Great Fire
La Crosse School Board
School board members recognized during School Board Week