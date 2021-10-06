Advertisement

Police: Agent shot, wounded in Racine is in stable condition

Police say a U.S. marshal was shot and wounded in Racine Wednesday morning.
Police say a U.S. marshal was shot and wounded in Racine Wednesday morning.(WTMJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police say a federal agent who was shot while working with other law enforcement agencies in Racine is in stable condition.

Racine police say the agent was shot and wounded during a “multi-jurisdictional” operation Wednesday morning.

At least one report says the agent was helping to serve a search warrant on Racine’s south side.

Authorities earlier advised residents living nearby to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved. Officials say neighbors will be notified when it is safe to leave their homes. No other details were released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A 36-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man died last week.
Two people dead from apparent drug overdoses in Rice Lake
Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner

Latest News

4H Week
National 4-H Week (10/6/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/6/21)
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Subpoenas for GOP-ordered election probe to include mayors
The legal group said the jobs as originally described would violate state and federal racial...
Conservative group threatens to sue over UW diversity hires