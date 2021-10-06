School board members recognized during School Board Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Association of School Boards is putting the spotlight on school board members through School Board Week.

More than 2,700 people serve on school boards across the state, which includes the President of the La Crosse Board of Education Juan Jimenez.

No matter which district they belong to, Jimenez believes all school board members are working for similar results.

“All of us are trying to point in the same direction, which is to ensure that we are providing the best possible education to the students to grow our communities,” Jimenez explained.

Jimenez has served on the La Crosse Board of Education for the last three years.

He says the community has been supportive of the board’s decisions since he took office, but there have been challenges.

Political and societal issues have affected the School District of La Crosse, but Jimenez is grateful for the cordialness with which the public has discussed difficult topics.

“What I’ve appreciated is those who’ve reached out to the school board on both sides of an issue by providing constructive feedback,” Jimenez added.

Some of those issues include the Student Resource Officer program, along with the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In relation to the pandemic, the Holmen Board of Education has seen its share of divisive discussions, especially with regards to masking.

Board President Cheryl Hancock says this isn’t the first time an issue has become contentious in Holmen, but the conversations now stand out.

“This is a higher level of emotions that we have seen on this topic [masking], but we want people to recognize that their opinion is valued in our district,” Hancock said.

Regardless of the topic, Hancock believes the board needs to hear from the public before making any kind of decision.

“We try to incorporate and listen to all sides of an issue, and we have worked very hard to listen to concerns that are shared with us,” Hancock added.

Hancock wants people to know the school board is driven by the same principle...no matter the political climate.

“What is in the best interest of students in the Holmen School District,” Hancock expressed. “We try to ensure that we are working toward providing the best quality education our students deserve.”

This year, Hancock believes the best interest of students is keeping them learning in-person as much as possible.

