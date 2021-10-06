Advertisement

Superintendent Underly: We want legislature to stop micromanaging us

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time in two decades, the Department of Public Instruction is under a new regime.

Dr. Jill Underly won her election back in April and took office in early July as state superintendent. She’s the 28th superintendent in state history.

“Governor Evers, who held the position before Carolyn Stanford-Taylor, he was a deputy under the previous superintendent, Libby Burmaster,” said Underly. “Really since 2001, we’ve had some continuity at DPI. So, my administration is technically the first time there’s been a new one in some time.”

Dr. Underly has been in public instruction since 1999. But taking on her new role during a pandemic has been an undertaking.

She joined the NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the transition and a few other topics.

Education policy has become too partisan these days, she says.

“When you look at the way we finance schools, that has become incredibly partisan,” said Underly. “We need to take the emotion out of things.”

“We need to stop micromanaging our local school boards. We need to stop micromanaging our schools. And for that matter, where we’re at with DPI, we also want the legislature to stop micromanaging us, too,” she said. Adding, “we have certain things we’re supposed to do for all schools in the state and we’d like to do our jobs.

For more with Dr. Underly, you can watch her interview. We’ll continue the conversation with her on Thursday on NewsChannel 7 at 4, including her thoughts on vaccine mandates for eligible students.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A 36-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man died last week.
Two people dead from apparent drug overdoses in Rice Lake
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing grants totaling more than $550,000 to...
DHS invests in quality health care for rural areas
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols
Shepeard Community Blood Center collected unopened toys to be donated to the Children’s...
Possible toy shortage during the holiday season
Afghan refugees look for donated clothing and shoes at the donation center at the Fort McCoy...
Madison among 6 Wisconsin cities likely to resettle Afghan refugees
Simon Bauer of Durand scores vs. Osseo-Fairchild
Scene Stealers for Week 7