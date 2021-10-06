Advertisement

Tickets available for The Cat’s Meow Gala supporting ECCHA

ECCHA fundraiser
ECCHA fundraiser(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You can get dressed up, pretend it’s Mardi Gras, and help support shelter pets.

The Cat’s Meow Gala hosted by the Eau Claire County Humane Association is set for Thursday, October 14 at Wild Ridge Golf Course (3647 Kane Rd., Eau Claire). Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The fundraiser features live music, a silent auction, and raffles. Some of the items available include tickets to see Charlie Berens at the Pablo Center and a signed Packers football.

“They can come, bid on different prizes, go home with lots of good stuff. We’ll also have different funded needs, so if there’s something specifically that you would like your money or donation to go to, then we can make sure that goes to that specific fund. If you’re a cat or a dog person or reptiles or whatever,” said Addie Erdmann with ECCHA.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in Mardi Gras themed attire.

Tickets are $75. A limited number of tickets are available for The Cat’s Meow Gala. Click HERE to purchase your ticket.

Face coverings are required at the event. All proceeds benefit the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

WAGNER TAILS: Sandra and Darwin
WAGNER TAILS: Benji and Honeycrisp
