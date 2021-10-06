Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department breaks ground on station renovation

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony at Station 1 for their new renovation and addition on Tuesday.

The project has been in the works since 2018. It will cost 2.7 million dollars to complete. Fire Chief Scott Young says it well worth it.

“We’ve outgrown the station, said Scott Young, Fire Chief with the department. “The functionality of the station wasn’t there. We don’t have a training room, and again the gender equity issues on the sleeping arrangements here were not professional,” he added.

The station will be adding a training room and eight individual sleeping quarters. There will also be three new administration offices and showers that allow firefighters to properly clean after a fire to keep them safe from harmful chemicals.

The last part of their renovation will involve gutting the kitchen and living area. The addition is expected to be done by early February and the renovation will be complete in July.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
FILE: The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office found human remains at an abandoned farm in the Town...
Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A crash on Friday, Oct. 1 involving a school bus and a car in the Town of Edson between Boyd...
School bus crash in Chippewa County Friday injures two; no children hurt
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

He made headlines in 2017 when he was caught using a state van to move a friend into a Madison...
Walker’s son joins Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign
default
Granite Peak invest over $2 million into snow making equipment
An apartment building in Eau Claire, Wis.
Pilot program aims to reduce homelessness in Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire's Simpson Field
SportScene 13 at Six for October 5th