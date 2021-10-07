Advertisement

Abortion rights supporters urge lawmakers to scrap bills

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Abortion rights supporters are urging legislators to scrap Republican-authored bills that would prohibit abortions based on fetal characteristics and force doctors to care for babies born as a result of botched abortions.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that abortion rights activists told the Assembly health committee during a hearing Thursday that the bills would limit access to abortions and women’s health care. They called the bills dangerous.

The proposals’ supporters countered that the bills would stop what they called a modern form of eugenics and preserve lives.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is all but certain to veto the bills if they get to his desk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Subpoenas for GOP-ordered election probe to include mayors
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
Walker’s son joins Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign