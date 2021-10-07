Over half of Chippewa County residents are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s COVID-19 situation report on Thursday.

Chippewa County is at a seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases of 50, or approximately at levels last seen in December. The percentage of positive cases this week is 147 cases out of 345 tests through Wednesday, or 42.6%. Last week, Chippewa County added 402 confirmed positive cases and a 7-day percent-positive mark of 34.4%. Of the 638 active COVID-19 cases, 30.4% are children (194), including 27.4% of all cases being children ages 4 to 18. Six people are currently hospitalized in Chippewa County with COVID-19, with one of them being a child under the age of 18, and the data may be underreported due to challenges in getting the data, according to this week’s dashboard. More metrics are available on the Chippewa County COVID-19 data dashboard.

Chippewa County’s COVID-19 caseload and spread places the county in the severe risk category for COVID-19, which means the recommendation from the county’s health department is to limit indoor gatherings to less than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to less than 50 people with physical distancing. Masks are also recommended indoors, including at K-12 schools. As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that Chippewa County is experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity with a case burden of over 1,297 cases per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Chippewa County in the highest category for COVID-19 transmission, high, along with every other county in Wisconsin.

In Chippewa County, 33,955 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 52.5%. 32,512 residents, or 50.3%, have completed their vaccination series. 434 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to Chippewa County residents last week, and so far this week, 97 doses have been administered. 86.1% of Chippewa County residents ages 65 and over are fully-vaccinated.

Weideman said there have been three deaths due to COVID-19 in the past week in Chippewa County. Two of the deaths were people who were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

In COVID-19 news, Weideman shared that Pfizer has submitted data for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine to be used in children ages 5 to 11. Additionally, Weideman shared information from studies on vaccines and myocarditis, and added that conditions such as myocarditis and other heart-related issues are very rare and occur less frequently than if someone caught COVID-19.

A community testing site for COVID-19 is availalbe at Jacob’s Well Church at 3211 North 50th Ave. in Lake Hallie. The site offers drive-thru PCR tests and is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To register online, visit the COVID Connect website. Registration is also available on-site. Weideman said that there has been a decreasing number of COVID-19 tests in Chippewa County.

In other vaccine news, Weideman said that the county will hold a flu vaccination clinic each week at the court house on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Oct. 7. The cost is $45 without insurance but the cost can be billed to insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. An additional flu vaccine clinic, which will be a drive-thru clinic held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, will be held from 9 a.m. until noon on Oct. 16 and will be for children ages 4-8. There is no cost for this clinic.

Chippewa County holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the court house on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This clinic offers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are currently authorized for emergency use for people ages 18 and over. The Pfizer vaccine is not offered by the Chippewa County DPH at its clinics. If an individual wants to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is also authorized for emergency use for people ages 12 to 15 and fully approved for people ages 16 and over, they can call the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-492-3096 or visit the DPH’s COVID-19 Response Hub to find other vaccinators in the county in order to find a Pfizer vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent to schedule and receive a vaccine.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on their website.

Thursday’s COVID-19 situation report is the first update on COVID-19 in Chippewa County since Sept. 30 and are now held weekly until further notice. More COVID-19 information for Chippewa County can be found on the CCDPH website.

