Clothing donations needed ahead of Dunn Co. ‘Winter Wear Open House’

DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Each fall, United Way of Dunn Co. hosts a free winter clothing event putting warm, winter essentials in the hands of families and individuals in need.

The Winter Wear Open House, which takes place at Marketplace Foods in Menomonie, has provided warmth to thousands of families in Dunn Co. and its neighbors since 2016.

With the two-day event just around the corner, United Way is asking the community for new or gently used coats, boots, scarves, gloves, snow pants, hats and anything warm.

Last season’s event helped more keep more 360 people across five counties warm and this year they hope to serve more than 400.

United Way of Dunn Co. executive director Jennifer Thatcher joins Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning with how the community can get involved.

The Winter Wear Open House will be held at Marketplace Foods in Menomonie Oct. 21 & 22 from 10a.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for the open house, donate, or sigh up to volunteer, see here.

Donations will be accepted until Monday Oct. 18 at the following locations: Menomonie Fleet Farm, Menomonie Public Library, United Way C-3 center as well as Marketplace Foods.

