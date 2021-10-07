CVTC encourages careers in manufacturing with open house event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College welcomed in community members to introduce them to a manufacturing experience on Thursday.

The event, known as MECx: A Manufacturing Experience, is designed to display the newest technology in manufacturing. Visitors were able to take in CVTC’s new welding and fabrication labs, view demonstrations, and get kids involved in a scavenger hunt. One display even allowed community members to give welding a try.

Chippewa Valley employers were also on hand to see what projects current students were working on and build networks to pursue careers in manufacturing after college.

Jeff Sullivan, the dean of manufacturing and information technology at CVTC, said the goals of the annual open house event was to show off the school’s new equipment and introduce people of all ages to a possible career in manufacturing.

“The technology and exposure to technology is fun to see,” Sullivan said. “People are wowed by how technology is impacting the manufacturing careers.”

“Its not the manufacturing of yesterday, where it’s dark and back-breaking,” Sullivan added. “You have quite a bit of safety and equipment-driven processes in the field that people should come out and explore.”

To learn more about the MECx event or about manufacturing programs available at CVTC, you can visit the event’s page on CVTC’s website.

