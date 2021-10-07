Advertisement

DHS invests in quality health care for rural areas

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing grants totaling more than $550,000 intended to increase access and enhance quality care in rural Wis.

The intentions of the grants are to support education and training to assist rural hospitals and clinics in filling “high need, high demand” positions.

Governor Evers says he is glad to see the funds going to areas of our state in need.

“Ensuring Wisconsinites in every community—from Columbus to Cumberland—have access to quality, affordable healthcare is not only critical for our continued fight against this pandemic but our future as a healthy and thriving state,” Evers said. “As we work to build that future, I’m glad to see these funds going out to areas of our state with some of the greatest need for investment.”

The Advanced Practice Clinician (APC) Grants, totaling nearly $250,000, are intended to help rural health care providers increase the number of physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses by supporting the development of clinical training sites.

The hospitals and clinics receiving APC grants are:

  • Aspirus - Central Wis.
  • Cumberland Memorial Hospital - Cumberland, Wis.
  • Essentia - Northwest Wis.
  • Marshfield Clinic Health System - Northern, Central, and Western, Wis.
  • Prairie Ridge Health - Columbus, Wis.

