Advertisement

Drinking water advisory is indefinite on French Island due to PFAS

The DHS and DNR continue to make bottled water available to as many as 4,300 residents on...
The DHS and DNR continue to make bottled water available to as many as 4,300 residents on French Island.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - State environmental regulators are prepared to spend more than a half million dollars a year to provide bottled water to nearly 1,200 households on French Island due to concerns about contaminated drinking water.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services have issued a drinking water advisory indefinitely and continue to make bottled water available to as many as 4,300 residents on the island near La Crosse.

The concern is over PFAS contamination from testing or use of firefighting foam containing the chemical at the La Crosse Regional Airport on French Island. The chemical is linked to an increased risk of kidney and testicular cancers, thyroid disease and fertility issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public...
Over half of Chippewa County residents are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19
FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in St. Paul,...
Most Minnesota state workers get COVID shots, but some face discipline
United Way of Dunn Co. is seeing the greatest need for mens boot and coat donations.
Clothing donations needed ahead of Dunn Co. ‘Winter Wear Open House’
Dunn Co. Winter Gear Drive (10/7/2021) WEAU Live 3
Dunn Co. Winter Gear Drive (10/7/2021) WEAU Live 3