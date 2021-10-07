Advertisement

ECASD event raises funds for homeless students, families

The 12th Annual Border Battle Golf Scramble was held at Wild Ridge Golf Course Thursday to help...
(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is raising funds for students and families in the district that are homeless.

The 12th Annual Border Battle Golf Scramble was held at Wild Ridge Golf Course Thursday to help make sure homeless students have the resources to be able to succeed in the classroom.

According to the ECASD, 249 students in the district were homeless during the 2020-21 school year. ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson said the fundraiser offers tremendous support for students.

“The support that we get today from this event really helps them throughout the year, and from year-to-year it changes for our homeless youth and their families,” Johnson said. “We are very appreciative of the support we have gotten from our sponsors and golfers and everyone in the community today.”

Funds raised go towards school supplies, shoes for gym class, and transportation to and from school for the district’s homeless students.

To learn more about the program or to donate items or volunteer time, you can reach out to the school.

