Equipment failure knocks out power to 2,200 customers in La Crosse, Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - An equipment failure is to blame for a power outage affecting over 2,200 customers in the La Crosse area Thursday afternoon.

According to Mike Herro, Community Service Manager for Xcel Energy in La Crosse, four feeders in a substation located west of Valley View Mall failed, causing the outage that affected customers in Onalaska and La Crosse beginning at 12:42 p.m. Thursday.

Xcel Energy restored power at 1:39 p.m., meaning the outage lasted a total of 57 minutes.

Herro said that there shouldn’t be any more outages associated with this equipment issue.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that power outages can cause situations that threaten health or safety. Here are some general tips about how to navigate the loss of electricity:

An electrical power outage or interruption may cause operational problems with your furnace. If your furnace is not operating, be careful of hazards, which can occur from alternative heating sources.

Do NOT use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, grills, and other appliances that can give off dangerous gases. These appliances must be properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a concern. The use and ventilation of portable power generators must be carefully monitored.

If you use electrical heaters powered by portable generators, be careful where you place the heater and do not leave the heater unattended.

When a power outage occurs, food safety becomes a concern.

If you have electrical problems, call the your local utility company.

Xcel Energy’s power outage map can be located here. Xcel Energy also offers tips on safety during power outages, which you can read here.

