Equity tool will examine environmental, public health needs in Wisconsin

As travel rebounds, Wisconsin state parks see boost
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Departments across Wisconsin are teaming up to create a tool that will help determine environmental challenges statewide and the investments needed, Governor Evers stated Thursday.

The Department of Administration, Health Services, Natural Resources and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will make an environmental and public health mapping system, which will be known as the Wisconsin Environmental Equity Tool.

Governor Evers explained that this tool will analyze data so users can look at what Wisconsin communities are most impacted by environmental challenges, what those challenges are and what can be done to build a healthy community.

“Wisconsinites from Superior to Trempealeau to Stevens Point to Milwaukee have experienced the effects of climate change firsthand,” Evers said. “We cannot ignore the role environmental justice plays in building a state where every family in every zip code can be successful.”

The agencies will host listening sessions in November to get the community’s input on environmental and health needs. The sessions will be virtual and held on the following days:

  • 7 p.m., Nov. 2
  • 4:30 p.m., Nov. 4
  • 10 a.m., Nov. 6

