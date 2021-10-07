Advertisement

Most Minnesota state workers get COVID shots, but some face discipline

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in St. Paul,...
FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Some Minnesota government employees say that a month into the COVID-19 vaccine policy for state workers, their agencies are ramping up discipline for employees who either won’t get the vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

State officials say more than 500 employees have declined both options.

Employees who decline to be vaccinated or tested can be sent home, put on unpaid leave or otherwise disciplined up to termination. The news comes as 40 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Minnesota on Wednesday, raising the state’s overall death toll to 8,243 since the pandemic began.

The majority of deaths reported Wednesday occurred in September and October, including two people between the ages of 25 and 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
Champagne apples are only grown by one family in the world, and they call a farm in Cadott home.
One family brings one-of-a-kind apple to Wisconsin

Latest News

Lori Stushek, diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2021, is sharing an important message...
Breast cancer patient shares important lesson about getting mammograms
The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot
Gov. Tim Walz gestures at a presentation during news conference inside the Department of Public...
Walz calls for vaccine and testing requirements for teachers