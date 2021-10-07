Possible toy shortage during the holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Experts are warning consumers to start shopping for toys before the holidays arrive.

The toy shortage is expected to be worldwide due to shipping and production delays caused by COVID-19.

“I’ve noticed newer products, perhaps sold out, then they weren’t able to get any more back in stock,” said Kay Hatch, owner of Imaginuity toy store.

Hatch said it takes longer to receive products and backorders could be a problem.

“There are also shipping delays. If they have to get things at this point, there’s probably not time to get them here in time for the holidays,” said Hatch.

Experts say shipping is going to take longer and maybe more expensive.

Local store owners encourage customers to shop near home to avoid the shipping delays.

