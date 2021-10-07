Pushback over Gundersen employee vaccination policy continues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - By November 1st, all employees of Gundersen Health System are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The initial announcement came in August, where Gundersen said the policy will provide an added step to protect patients and staff.

More than 85% of Gundersen staff have received the vaccine, but there are still holdouts less than four weeks from the deadline.

In a recent interview with CNN, nurse Andrea Babinski with Gundersen Health System said she’s not against the vaccine...she’s against the mandate.

“Informed consent is what we all honor in nursing, I’ve stood up for a lot of my patients over the years that were feeling pushed into something,” Babinski explained. “It’s their body, it’s a choice that they should make for themselves, and that I should make for myself.”

Babinski isn’t the only one who disagrees with Gundersen, as other health care workers are also speaking out.

Signs saying “Stop The Gundersen Vaccine Mandate” have been placed around the community by a group calling themselves Coulee Region Healthcare Workers Against COVID Vaccine Mandates.

Much like Babinski, the group says “We are not anti-vaccine...we are opposed to mandatory COVID vaccination”.

The group is asking Gundersen to allow all medical, religious, and philosophical vaccine exemptions.

Babinski would also like Gundersen to consider alternate options for limiting the spread of COVID.

“I have had multiple co-workers test positive for COVID in the last few weeks that are fully vaccinated,” Babinski said. “I think a much safer option would be regular testing for all of us, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.”

At this time, Gundersen’s position remains the same, saying in a statement on Thursday:

“We have a mission to ensure health, safety, and well-being for everyone in our care. The system vaccine requirement supports this mission, and we stand by it. We must use every option to end the pandemic, protect everyone, and deliver quality care to those we serve. Vaccination is the best option to defend against COVID-19.”

A rally against the mandate is being planned for a date that is yet to be determined.

