Advertisement

Rock the Dome Benefit

Chippewa Falls YMCA
Close up of microphone in concert hall or conference room
Close up of microphone in concert hall or conference room(Storyblocks)
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

Rock the Dome, a benefit for the Chippewa Falls YMCA, is Saturday, October 9 at Loopy’s Grill & Saloon.

The event features the band, Boogie and the Yo-Yoz.

All ticket sales and a portion of the bar sales go towards benefiting the Chippewa Falls YMCA Annual Campaign that provides scholarships memberships to individuals and families in the Chippewa Valley who need financial assistance.

Event consists of a Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. with the band from 8-11:30 p.m.

General Admission is $20

Tickets available online.

Jim Ignarski, Development and Communications Director for the Chippewa Falls YMCA talks about the event.

Chippewa Falls YMCA

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Beefy recipes perfect for tailgating
Beefy Tailgate Recipes
National 4-H Week
National 4-H Week
West Wisconsin Railroad Club holds 19th Annual Train Show
Train Show
Falling Leaves
Falling Leaves Art Tour