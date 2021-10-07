Rock the Dome Benefit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

Rock the Dome, a benefit for the Chippewa Falls YMCA, is Saturday, October 9 at Loopy’s Grill & Saloon.

The event features the band, Boogie and the Yo-Yoz.

All ticket sales and a portion of the bar sales go towards benefiting the Chippewa Falls YMCA Annual Campaign that provides scholarships memberships to individuals and families in the Chippewa Valley who need financial assistance.

Event consists of a Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. with the band from 8-11:30 p.m.

General Admission is $20

Tickets available online.

Jim Ignarski, Development and Communications Director for the Chippewa Falls YMCA talks about the event.

