Royal Credit Union to host document disposal events in October

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is hosting several upcoming events to allow people to get rid of documents with sensitive information safely.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 8, Royal Credit Union will host four events in western Wisconsin to allow people to shred and destroy personal files and documents.

A pair of drive=thru events will be held in October. The first one will be at the Royal Credit Union office on Eau Claire’s west side at 2415 Jodi Dr. from 8 until 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. The second one will be at the Royal Credit Union office at 1031 Woodward Ave. in Chippewa Falls on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the drive-thru events, a pair of lobby drop-off events are occurring as well. The first one will be on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Royal Credit Union office at 1421 South Main St. in Rice Lake. The second one will be Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Royal Credit Union office at 1856 Scranton St. in Whitehall.

Royal Credit Union will partner with ShredAway to dispose of the documents. Anyone using the service is limited to two brown paper grocery bags or one file-sized box in order to make sure everyone has a chance to shred personal documents. Documents that should be disposed of safely include those that contain personal or confidential information such as social security numbers or financial account numbers. Items that will be accepted include personal records, bills, receipts, books, bound paper, file folders, CDs, and floppy media.

For more information or directions to the nearest shred event site, you can visit the Royal Credit Union website.

