Advertisement

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond.

Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail at midday Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police accuse Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries.

Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
LIVE: Biden, a convert to mandates, makes economic case for shots
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law
A spokesperson for the family of Timothy Simpkins spoke after the shooting at Timberview High...
Texas school shooting suspect's family claims he was bullied
Xcel Energy restored power at 1:39 p.m., meaning the outage lasted a total of 57 minutes. (FILE...
Equipment failure knocks out power to 2,200 customers in La Crosse, Onalaska