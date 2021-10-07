WAGNER TAILS: Sandra and Darwin

BARRON AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A home with lots of cuddles is a must for this approximately two-year-old terrier mix.

Sandra arrived at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue as a Barron County unclaimed stray. Staff members at LRBDR describe her as a social butterfly.

Sandra loves every person, and every dog she meets. She should do great in a home with another dog, but she’d also be okay as the only dog as long as she gets regular doggy playdates because as you can see in her video - she loves to play!

If you’re looking for a dog with a bit of a goofy personality - meet Darwin. He’s about five years old, but staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association say he still acts like a puppy at times.

Darwin loves putting his nose to work when out on walks. He’s working on some training, and he will do anything for a treat! Darwin loves people, and loves to greet everyone he meets with a wagging tail. He has a lot of love (and slobber) to share.

