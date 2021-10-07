Advertisement

Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney for the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature says it plans to vote on a redistricting plan when it convenes in November.

Republican leaders have not said exactly when they plan to vote on new maps for the state’s 132 legislative districts and eight congressional districts.

The Legislature’s attorney, Kevin St. Johnletter, wrote in a Wednesday letter to the state’s high court that the maps would be voted on in November.

He says that while the Legislature currently plans to act by Nov. 11, but that additional times for considering redistricting could be added later this fall or winter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Subpoenas for GOP-ordered election probe to include mayors
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
Walker’s son joins Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign
Democratic state Sen. Taylor running for lieutenant governor