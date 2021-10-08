2021 Trick or Treat Times

WISCONSIN/MINNESOTA (WEAU) - Halloween 2021 is upon us, and Wisconsin and Minnesota communities are sharing their trick-or-treat times.

Here are the trick-or-treat times that have been shared with WEAU 13 News, which primarily serves western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. If your village, town, city, or municipality is not listed below, or want to provide a correction, please email us (click or tap here) and we’ll make the requested changes.

Some cities have separate downtown trick-or-treat hours that operate during normal business hours; those are indicated below as “City (Downtown).” Sometimes, these are chamber or business association events that take place on a weekday before Halloween to allow businesses to take part in Halloween.

Below this guide are safety tips for you and your family this Halloween for trick-or-treating.

Municipality Day Start End Altoona 10/31 5:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Arcadia 10/31 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Arcadia (Chamber) 10/29 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Baldwin 10/31 Dusk Baldwin (Downtown) 10/29 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Black River Falls 10/31 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Bloomer 10/31 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Cadott 10/31 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Chippewa Falls 10/31 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Chippewa Falls (Downtown) 10/29 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Cumberland (Downtown) 10/30 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Eau Claire 10/31 5:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Eau Claire (Downtown) 10/29 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Holmen 10/31 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. La Crosse 10/31 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. La Crosse (Downtown) 10/30 11:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. Marshfield 10/31 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Marshfield (Downtown) 10/29 4:30 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Onalaska 10/31 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Osseo 10/31 4:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Sparta 10/31 3:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Vesper 10/31 4:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. West Salem 10/31 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. West Salem (Downtown) 10/29 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters:

Costume Safety

Choose costumes that are light-colored and more visible to motorists.

Use reflective tape to decorate costumes and candy bags to increase visibility of children to drivers. Reflective tape may be purchased at hardware, bicycle, or sporting goods stores.

Use make-up rather than a mask; if your child’s costume does include a mask, make sure it fits snugly and that the eyeholes are large enough to allow full vision.

Children should wear well-fitting, sturdy shoes.

Costumes should be short enough that a child will not trip and fall.

Choose costume accessories such as swords or knives that are made of soft and flexible material.

Costumes should be made of flame-retardant material.

Do not use novelty contacts such as “cat eyes” or “snake eyes.”

Pedestrian Safety

Engage in Halloween activities during the daylight hours, if possible.

Do not enter homes or apartments without adult supervision.

Remind children to walk, not run, and to only cross streets at crosswalks.

Be sure your children are accompanied by a responsible adult who has a flashlight. Flashlights or chemical light sticks should be used so that children can see and be seen by motorists.

Halloween Home Safety

Remove obstacles from your lawn, porch, or steps if you are expecting trick-or-treaters.

Make sure your front porch is well-lit.

Avoid using candle-lit jack-o-lanterns if possible. If you do use candles, don’t place them near curtains, furnishings, or decorations. Move them off porches where children’s costumes may ignite.

Keep your pets in another room when you are expecting trick-or-treaters.

Small children should not carve pumpkins; instead, allow them to draw the designs on the pumpkin and adults may carve.

Turn on an outside light if welcoming trick-or-treaters.

Treat Safety

Instruct children to wait until they are home to eat any candy.

Check candy and novelty toys for potential choking hazards.

Make sure packaging doesn’t have any tears or tampering.

Throw away anything that looks suspicious.

Motorists

Slow down, especially in residential areas.

Watch for children darting out from parked cars.

Use child safety seats or seat belts when driving children around, and have children get out of cars on the curb side, not facing traffic.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.