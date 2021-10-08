Crews respond to a house fire on Eau Claire’s west side

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to a house fire on Eau Claire’s west side Friday morning.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue say the fire was called in around 11:30 a.m. on Third Street.

Crews say there were no injuries and there appears to be minor damage.

Third Street was blocked off while crews responded.

Crews say the cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and that they had the fire under control within an hour.

This is all the information regarding the house fire released by authorities at this time.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.