Advertisement

Crews respond to a house fire on Eau Claire’s west side

Crews say the cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and that they had the fire under...
Crews say the cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and that they had the fire under control within an hour.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to a house fire on Eau Claire’s west side Friday morning.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue say the fire was called in around 11:30 a.m. on Third Street.

Crews say there were no injuries and there appears to be minor damage.

Third Street was blocked off while crews responded.

Crews say the cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and that they had the fire under control within an hour.

This is all the information regarding the house fire released by authorities at this time.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN
2 years later: Family continues search for missing grandpa
41-year-old Kevin J. Bell received an 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth on...
Eau Claire man receives 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Vander Pas first came forward with the allegations in 2018. Hill was banned from campus and...
Woman accuses UW System of failing to stop harassment
She’s encouraging people to stop by and observe the process while they can.
New mural painted on Graham Avenue
Half-staff flag
Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighters
Appointments with the mobile mammography unit are required
Mobile mammography unit helps patients in rural communities