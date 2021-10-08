Display brings awareness to domestic violence

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Oct. is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

To bring attention to this issue, one organization created a display in memory of the lives lost to domestic violence.

The Bridge to Hope is a group in Menomonie that works with survivors of domestic violence.

Along the fence at its shelter, cut outs share the stories of some of the more than 60 lives lost this year in Wis.

Jenn McDermid, Domestic Violence Victim Services Director, says this issue is happening right in our backyards.

“Those numbers are people. 68 lives were lost to domestic violence, and again, I think that is underreported whether it’s people not wanting to report that those things are going on in their lives. It’s a very real thing, and it happens right in our backyard,” McDermid said.

The Bridge to Hope will also be hosting a Paws for Peace Pet Walk this Sunday to honor the survivors of domestic violence.

