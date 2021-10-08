Eau Claire man receives 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is sentenced to prison for drug trafficking.

41-year-old Kevin J. Bell of Eau Claire was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison and four years of extended supervision in the Western District of Wisconsin U.S. District Court for distributing 50 grams or more of meth. Bell pleaded guilty to the charge on July 14, 2021.

Bell, who was on supervised release from Wisconsin state prison for four other cases involving meth, sold meth to a criminal informant on two different occasions, Oct. 16 and Dec. 1, 2020. His supervision was revoked and Bell was sent back to state prison, where he is scheduled to be released March 4, 2027. The federal sentence handed down Thursday will run concurrently with the state prison sentence. U.S. District Judge William C. Conley noted the repeated drug trafficking offenses and said Bell’s history merited a ‘significant’ sentence.

Credited with bringing about the charges as the result of the investigation are the West Central Drug Task Force, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Departments, Eau Claire Police Department, and Drug Enforcement Administration. The Eau Claire District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance.

