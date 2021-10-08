Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighters

Half-staff flag
Half-staff flag(Associated Press)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday to honor Wisconsin firefighters who died in the line of duty. Gov. Tony Evers signed the executive order Friday directing flags be lowered across the state to mark Firefighters Memorial Day.

“Wisconsin firefighters are some of the strongest, bravest, and most resilient folks we have here in the state and we owe our public safety to them every single day,” Gov. Evers said, adding that Wisconsin is “forever grateful for their service.”

Firefighters Memorial Day also marks the end of Fire Prevention Week. Those firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice will be honored that day during a Final Alarm Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, at Ben Hansen Park, in Wisconsin Rapids.

Evers’ proclamation notes there are 325 firefighters’ names etched into its Memorial Wall. It also listed the names of the firefighters who lost their lives in 2019 and 2020:

  • Paramedic Lieutenant Odell Minor (Milwaukee Fire Dept.)
  • Driver/Engineer Mitchell Lundgaard (Appleton Fire Dept.)
  • Firefighter Brian Serdynski (Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Dept.)
  • EMS Capt. Kelly Raether (Ixonia Fire and EMS)
  • Firefighter Dave Tomlinson (Poynette Dekorra Fire Dept.)
  • Chief Donald Kittelton (Clayton Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN
2 years later: Family continues search for missing grandpa
41-year-old Kevin J. Bell received an 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth on...
Eau Claire man receives 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Vander Pas first came forward with the allegations in 2018. Hill was banned from campus and...
Woman accuses UW System of failing to stop harassment
She’s encouraging people to stop by and observe the process while they can.
New mural painted on Graham Avenue
Crews say the cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and that they had the fire under...
Crews respond to a house fire on Eau Claire’s west side
Appointments with the mobile mammography unit are required
Mobile mammography unit helps patients in rural communities