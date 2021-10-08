La Crosse man suspected of possessing child pornography

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is being given a recommended charge of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, on Sept 14 authorities received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in which social media company KIK / MediaLab reported that one of its users had uploaded two files of suspected child pornography to their KIK servers. A 3rd file that was uploaded was the subscriber data for the target of this investigation.

Authorities connected the IP addresses to 33-year-old Grant L Fullmer.

KIK / MediaLab became aware of the suspected file uploads on approximately June 18th.

Authorities got a search warrant for Fullmer’s home of 1909 19th Street South, his vehicle, and Fullmer himself. La Crosse County Judge S. Horne approved the warrant on the evening of Oct. 5th.

On Oct. 6th, surveillance was conducted and at approximately 7:22 a.m., Fullmer left his residence with his wife. This vehicle was stopped and authorities made with him. He stepped out of the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a Samsung cell phone. This phone was taken from him. Grant agreed to come to the police department to talk about the investigation to this point.

A search of the home was conducted by other Investigators from the La Crosse Police Department and members of the Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force.

Authorities made contact with Fullmer at the Police Department. He was read his Miranda warnings and requested a lawyer. No questions were asked of him at that point.

Fullmer was advised authorities would be keeping his cell phone as it needed to send away since it had a passcode. Grant advised he was willing to provide the passcode however, authorities did not ask him for it. He did not say what it was on his own.

This investigation is on-going and additional follow-up will be conducted.

A search warrant was sent to KIK on or about Sept. 28, however, that information has not returned as of the date of this report.

Fullmer will have a court hearing Oct. 15.

