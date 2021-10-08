La Crosse man suspected of possessing child pornography

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is being suspected of possession of child pornography,

45-year-old Jeremy L. Hogenkamp was taken to the La Crosse County Jail with this recommended charge.

According to court documents, authorities received Cybertips beginning Sept. 27th in which Google.com flagged a Google.com account. Google.com became aware of the file uploads on May 19th.

Uploads contained pornographic images of children with IP addresses associated with Hogenkamp.

Authorities were able to confirm that Hogenkamp lives at 720 Main Street Apt. 202.

Authorities were able to identify that Hogenkamp is on federal supervision for a previous conviction for distribution of child pornography. Knowing this, authorities made contact with his Federal Parole Officer and informed him of the pending investigation.

Authorities were granted a search warrant by La Crosse County Judge S. Horne.

On Oct. 6th 2021 authorities attempted contact at his apartment however there was no answer and a neighbor indicated Hogenkamp was at work. Authorities made contact with him at his place of employment, Coulee Auto and he agreed to come to the police department regarding this investigation.

Hogenkamp did turn over his cellular phone along with the keys to his apartment. Authorities gave the keys to additional investigators at the scene of his apartment so a search could be conducted. Authorities noted that two flip style phones were located inside the apartment, nothing else. The apartment was locked and secured prior to exiting.

In an interview Hogenkamp confirmed that he was in federal prison for eight and a half years and was released in Oct. 2020.

Jeremy agreed with authorities that the IP addresses belonged to him but said he didn’t know how it happened.

He advised that he watches Youtube.com videos on his phone and movies on TV and does nothing else.

Authorities received a phone call from the La Crosse Emergency Dispatch Center and was advised that an anonymous woman called to report that they were aware that Hogenkamp has a laptop computer that he hides at his place of employment near all his tools.

Authorities then found the laptop in which Hogenkamp admitted contained phonographic images.

At this point, Hogenkamp was advised he was going to jail. He indicated he was planning on getting rid of the laptop and was going to try and do the right thing. Another officer arrived and took him to the La Crosse County Jail.

Authorities notified Hogenkamp’s parole agent who indicated they will more than likely be issuing a federal warrant/ retainer to take him into federal custody for violating his federal supervision.

This investigation is on-going and additional follow-up will be conducted.

Hogenkamp will have a court date on Oct. 15.

