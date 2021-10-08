Mobile mammography unit helps patients in rural communities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevea Health, in partnership with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, began providing mobile mammography services to residents in rural western Wis. communities in June 2021.

According to a release from HSHS Sacred Heart and Prevea, since then, 190 patients have used mobile mammography services, and of those patients:

•23 patients required additional imaging for suspected breast cancer

•1 patient was diagnosed with breast cancer

•25 patients received a mammogram for the first time

•15 patients had not had a mammogram in more than 5 years

Megan Bauer, Mobile Imaging Coordinator and Mammography Technologist, says how this service provides an accurate picture of breast health for these women.

“These numbers indicate the importance of not only a mobile mammography service in rural communities, but also early breast cancer detection,” Bauer said. ”These 190 women now have an accurate picture of their breast health, and we know that detecting potential cancers early will help save lives.”

Health officials say the mobile mammography unit is equipped with technology that has the capability to provide 3-D and/or digital images. It features two changing rooms and a waiting room and is staffed by a registered mammography technologist.

It travels on a regular basis to Prevea Health centers in Altoona, Augusta, Cornell, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Mondovi and Rice Lake.

Health officials say all women should talk with their health care provider about the appropriate timing for screenings mammograms, especially those age 40 or at a high-risk. A schedule will be based upon an individual’s health.

Appointments with the mobile mammography unit are required and can be made by calling (715) 717-3690.

