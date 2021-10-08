Advertisement

New mural painted on Graham Avenue

She’s encouraging people to stop by and observe the process while they can.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire residents may have noticed that a new mural is being painted downtown.

Work started last week on “Sanctuary,” being painted on the Graham Avenue-facing wall of the firehouse.

Sylvia Annelise Hecht, who grew up in Madison, is leading the project.

The Oxbow Hotel artist in residence is being assisted by a UWEC student and over 40 volunteers.

Hecht says “Sanctuary” is her largest piece so far, and that managing a team of this scale is something new. She’s thankful for the community support.

“And so this is really special for me to be able to kind of leave my mark in such a, in such a big way, and also to be able to like involve the local community. It’s been incredible,” said Hecht.

Hecht hopes to have the mural completed by Oct. 20, weather permitting.

She’s encouraging people to stop by and observe the process while they can.

