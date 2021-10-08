Advertisement

Officer-involved critical incident in Eau Claire County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in the City of Altoona that occurred early Friday morning.

According to a release from the DOJ, on Oct. 8 at approximately 3:28 a.m., Altoona Police Department and the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man who was acting strange and causing damage while standing on a vehicle.

Upon arrival, Altoona officers and an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy contacted the 43-year-old man. Officers attempted to take him into custody for a probation hold, however, he resisted.

Officers applied force intervention options, including verbalization and a taser in an attempt to stabilize the situation.

The Altoona Police Department requested assistance from the Eau Claire Police Department to respond and assist with taking the man into custody.

The man was experiencing distress. Authorities requested EMS. Altoona Fire and Eau Claire Fire both responded, provided care, and took the man to a local hospital.

The man remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

No other individuals were injured during this incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation at the request of the Altoona Police Department.

DCI is collecting evidence in this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Additional agencies involved include Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Altoona Fire Department, and the Eau Claire Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

