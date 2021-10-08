Prescription delivery and shipping delays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may have heard about shipping delays when using USPS, but what do they mean for medication delivery?

At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, ten to fifteen percent of prescriptions are delivered by mail.

Marshfield Eau Claire Center Pharmacy Manager Bruce Bergmann is “greatly” concerned about those, including the elderly, who rely on the service.

He says it may take extra time for medications to arrive. He offers some advice.

“Plan ahead is the biggest recommendation we can give at this time. We are concerned that if there’s additional delays, you may be without medications delivered promptly to you, so you need to plan ahead,” Bergmann said.

There are other delivery options, but Bergmann points out that they’d come at an added expense.

The good news is medications arrive at the pharmacy by courier, so as long as there’s an adequate supply, you won’t see delays in-person.

Nevertheless, Bergmann says they’ll continue to monitor the issue.

