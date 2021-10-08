Advertisement

Protecting against cybersecurity threats during the “Work from Home” era

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and everyone is susceptible to an attack
October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and everyone is susceptible to an attack
October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and everyone is susceptible to an attack(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. While the month is dedicated to drawing attention to the dangers of cyberattacks, experts know it’s a 24/7 threat.

Matt Hildebrandt is the President and CEO of StrataDefense in Wausau. He encourages people to constantly remind themselves about the threats online.

“Cybersecurity really is a part of everyone’s everyday life in the businesses they work in,” said Hildebrandt. “They should pay attention to that every day.”

The pandemic caused a lot of problems for cybersecurity. Many people working from home made it easier for hackers to access information. StrataDefense Founder and CTO Tom Powers attributes it two a couple of things.

“People got bored,” said Powers, “You saw a huge rise of this stuff on Facebook even. You know, “What street did you grow up on?” That kind of stuff.”

People at home with more free time were more susceptible to click on things that could steal their personal information, such as Facebook links and phishing scams.

People working from home were also vulnerable.

“If your machine at home is already corrupted and compromised,” said Powers, “then you just made a nice encrypted connection to your office for the attacker to use.”

With so many people working from home, cyberattacks spiked. Businesses of all sizes are open to attacks.

“Whether it’s a small business being able to protect against ransomware threats to large corporations you see in breach notifications in all the big headlines,” said Hildebrandt. “really and truly every organization needs to focus on their cybersecurity efforts.”

Ransomware attacks on businesses are common. Hackers gain access to a business’s information and essentially holds it for ransom for a large sum of money. These attacks occur every day by the hundreds.

Some of it is inevitable, but there are things that can be done to prevent those threats.

Hildebrandt and Powers recommend patching software and installing the newest updates. They also say to take away administrative rights from whichever computer is being used. Especially when working from home, always use a VPN. It’s also important to differentiate passwords from platform to platform.

The most important thing is just to pay attention to the threats of online.

“If most people knew a lot of what we deal with, they’d live off the grid,” said Powers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman with a 4-week-old infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on the...
Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

41-year-old Kevin J. Bell received an 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth on...
Eau Claire man receives 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth
Yauo Yang shares his story from being born in a refugee camp in Thailand to becoming the...
Finding refuge in central Wis.: Wausau man shares refugee experience
Over half of Chippewa County residents are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19
Over half of Chippewa County residents are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19
Pfizer seeking FDA approval on its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
Emergency use authorization approval on vaccines for children 5-11 could affect decisions on mandates
ECASD event raises funds for homeless students, families