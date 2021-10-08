Resolution to welcome Afghan refugees to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With thousands of Afghan evacuees housed at Fort McCoy, communities across the country are making plans to welcome them.

One of those places is Eau Claire.

The City Council is creating a resolution for its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, and its goal is to make refugees feel welcome in the Chippewa Valley.

Terry Weld, Eau Claire City Council President, says Eau Claire has always been a welcoming community.

“We’re a welcoming community and if there’s any way that we can help with their continued stay in Wisconsin and the Midwest, that we’re here and we’ve always been a welcoming community and really just want to let them know that in a more formal fashion,” Weld said.

The city is expected to vote on the resolution Tuesday.

There are currently no specific plans for the relocation of Afghans to Eau Claire.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.