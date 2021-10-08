Sen. Jacque set to remotely chair Senate committee meeting amid COVID recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) is set to appear remotely at an Oct. 14 hearing as he recovers from his battle with COVID-19.

A spokesman for the senator says Jacque will join remotely as chair of the Senate Committee on Human Services, Children and Families. The news was first reported Friday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This will be the first time we hear from the senator since his hospitalization with COVID-19. The spokesperson did not give an update on Jacque’s current condition.

Jacque was discharged from a hospital in September and released to a facility for rehabilitation. The last update on his condition said he has “a ways to go” due to respiratory and occupational therapy, and is “feeling good mentally, breathing well, and making substantial progress toward regaining his health.”

As previously reported by Action 2 News, Jacque was first confirmed to be hospitalized on Tuesday, August 17. A few days later, staff with the senator’s office confirmed Jacque was breathing with a ventilator, saying he had been intubated and put on the ventilator during the evening of Monday, August 23. At that time, staff confirmed Jacque’s condition was stable.

Jacque’s office said the senator and his family want to thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes that are “making his recovery possible.”

Jacque’s wife, Renee, told Action 2 News that she encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“My children and I are filled with humble gratitude for the remarkable, compassionate medical professionals that are working tirelessly to care for Andre in the hospital,” Renee Jacque wrote in a statement to Action 2 News. “Speaking on my family’s experience, 5 of our 8 family members tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 3 fully vaccinated people in our family, there was one breakthrough case of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it. These professionals, and their peers, are those whom we have also placed our trust in to care for my husband. We are so thankful for the generous outpour of heartfelt well wishes and sincere prayers for Andre and for our family.”

