Advertisement

Sen. Jacque set to remotely chair Senate committee meeting amid COVID recovery

Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) is set to appear remotely at an Oct. 14 hearing as he recovers from his battle with COVID-19.

A spokesman for the senator says Jacque will join remotely as chair of the Senate Committee on Human Services, Children and Families. The news was first reported Friday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This will be the first time we hear from the senator since his hospitalization with COVID-19. The spokesperson did not give an update on Jacque’s current condition.

Jacque was discharged from a hospital in September and released to a facility for rehabilitation. The last update on his condition said he has “a ways to go” due to respiratory and occupational therapy, and is “feeling good mentally, breathing well, and making substantial progress toward regaining his health.”

As previously reported by Action 2 News, Jacque was first confirmed to be hospitalized on Tuesday, August 17. A few days later, staff with the senator’s office confirmed Jacque was breathing with a ventilator, saying he had been intubated and put on the ventilator during the evening of Monday, August 23. At that time, staff confirmed Jacque’s condition was stable.

Jacque’s office said the senator and his family want to thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes that are “making his recovery possible.”

Jacque’s wife, Renee, told Action 2 News that she encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“My children and I are filled with humble gratitude for the remarkable, compassionate medical professionals that are working tirelessly to care for Andre in the hospital,” Renee Jacque wrote in a statement to Action 2 News. “Speaking on my family’s experience, 5 of our 8 family members tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 3 fully vaccinated people in our family, there was one breakthrough case of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it. These professionals, and their peers, are those whom we have also placed our trust in to care for my husband. We are so thankful for the generous outpour of heartfelt well wishes and sincere prayers for Andre and for our family.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
No further information will be released by authorities.
Name released of man who died swimming in Eau Claire County
MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN
2 years later: Family continues search for missing grandpa
41-year-old Kevin J. Bell received an 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth on...
Eau Claire man receives 8-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth
Thomas Pearson and his partner are seeking a due process hearing with the Menomonie School...
Menomonie parents take legal action demanding school take COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

gavel
Gov. Evers grants 15 more pardons
Abortion rights supporters urge lawmakers to scrap bills
Wisconsin Legislature to take up redistricting in November
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Subpoenas for GOP-ordered election probe to include mayors