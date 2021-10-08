Advertisement

Tellez HR, throw spark Brewers over Braves 2-1 in Game 1

Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw...
Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 in the opener of their NL Division Series.(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 in the opener of their NL Division Series.

Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader combined on a four-hitter that gave Milwaukee the early lead in this best-of-five series. Game 2 is Saturday in Milwaukee.

Former Brewer Orlando Arcia grounded to second with runners on the corners to end the game. That came after Brewers catcher Omar Narváez blocked Hader’s 1-2 pitch in the dirt to keep Freddie Freeman at third base.

