UW System interim president to visit UW-Stout Monday

Tommy Thompson was on hand to tout the UW System's "70 for 70" campaign to help get students...
FILE: Tommy Thompson was on hand to tout the UW System's "70 for 70" campaign to help get students and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 at UW-Eau Claire on Monday, September 13, 2021.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tommy Thompson, the interim president of the UW System, will visit the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus on Monday.

The visit is to mark UW-Stout’s achievement of 70% vaccination among students, which meets the UW System’s goal as part of its “70 for 70″ campaign.

UW-Stout achieved the mark on Sept. 29, becoming the seventh of 13 UW System schools to reach 70% vaccination, joining nearby UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse in the achievement. Students who upload their vaccination information are now eligible for several $7,000 scholarships being offered by both the UW System and UW-Stout, with a deadline of Oct. 31 to complete the registration.

A celebration featuring Thompson and UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank will be held Monday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center amphitheater, with the Terrace on the second floor of the student center as a backup location in case of adverse weather conditions. The event will also mark the kick off of Homecoming week at UW-Stout. The Blue Devils’ football program faces rival UW-Eau Claire in the “War On 94″ this Saturday and plays its Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 16 against UW-Stevens Point.

