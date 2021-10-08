VOTE: 2 of 4 finalists for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin are Northeast Wisconsin’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin makes up less than a quarter of the state. But two awesome products in our area make up half of the four finalists in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

The competition was organized by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group. After a round of nominations in August and September, 16 finalists were placed in a bracket-style competition.

Now it’s a popularity contest -- no bracket, just vote for your favorite(s). Voting is underway at www.madeinwis.com. Voting began Thursday, Oct. 7, and continues until 12 P.M. on October 14. The winner will be announced on October 14 during WMC’s Business Day event in Pewaukee.

The four finalists are:

140 Ton Navy Crane (Broadwind Heavy Fabrications, Manitowoc)

V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine (Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac)

Glazer Donuts (Kwik Trip, La Crosse)

Cat Electric Rope Shovel (Caterpillar Global Mining, Milwaukee)

Other Northeast Wisconsin products that were among the 16 finalists, but eliminated during the competition, were American Excelsior Co. Power-Stop Archery Targets (Sheboygan); BayTek Entertainment Skee-Ball (Pulaski); BenShot Aircraft Propeller Glasses (Appleton); Drexel Building Supply Off-site Construction Residential Building (Campbellsport); and Krier Foods Jolly Good Soda (Random Lake).

Past winners include Oshkosh Defense’s military Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and the Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle from Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe.

You can watch our news coverage of the 140-ton Navy crane.

Our interview previewing the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition can be seen below:

